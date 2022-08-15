Hitchcock’s ‘The Lodger’ highlights FOLA’s annual Silent Movie Festival
Press release | Aug 15, 2022 | Comments 0
This 1927 British thriller stars Marie Ault, Arthur Chesney, June Tripp, Malcolm Keen and Ivor Novello and marks Hitchcock’s first cameo appearance in a film.
Its plot revolves around the hunt for a Jack the Ripper-type serial killer in London. It all begins with a woman’s scream. She is the seventh victim of a serial killer known as the Avenger, who targets young blonde women on Tuesday evenings. Blonde model Daisy Bunting is at a fashion show when she and the other showgirls hear the news. Daisy returns home to her parents and her policeman sweetheart Joe, who have been reading about the crime in the newspaper.
A handsome, but secretive, young man bearing a strong resemblance to the description of the murderer arrives at the Bunting house, asks about their room to let and pays a month’s rent in advance. The relationship between Daisy and the reclusive lodger gradually becomes serious, making Joe, who is newly assigned to the Avenger case, unhappy.
What follows is the impact of mistaken identity on everyone, especially on Daisy and the lodger, ultimately ending in the film’s surprising conclusion.
Jeff Rapsis will return to Ludlow to provide his original musical background support for the movie, which is free and open to everyone. Donations are appreciated.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.