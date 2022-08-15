Ludlow Rotarians ready ducks for annual race on Black River

In keeping with tradition, and the need for our fine feathered friends to exercise, the Ludlow Rotary Club will sponsor the 23rd running of the duck race on the Black River at noon on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The ducks will be dropped from the Depot Street bridge. The first three to reach Walker Bridge will win their sponsors cash prizes of $200, $100 and $75. The last sponsored duck to make it across the finish line will earn $25 for its sponsor – just for trying.

Sponsor tickets are available in three options:

$5 for a single ticket

$20 for a quack pack (five tickets)

$50 for a corporate duck

Tickets are available at Benson’s Chevrolet, Fletcher Memorial Library, Ludlow branch of Peoples United Bank and Ludlow Insurance, as well as from any Ludlow Rotarian. They can also be purchased online.