Ludlow Rotarians ready ducks for annual race on Black River
Press release | Aug 15, 2022 | Comments 0
In keeping with tradition, and the need for our fine feathered friends to exercise, the Ludlow Rotary Club will sponsor the 23rd running of the duck race on the Black River at noon on Saturday, Aug. 20.
The ducks will be dropped from the Depot Street bridge. The first three to reach Walker Bridge will win their sponsors cash prizes of $200, $100 and $75. The last sponsored duck to make it across the finish line will earn $25 for its sponsor – just for trying.
Sponsor tickets are available in three options:
- $5 for a single ticket
- $20 for a quack pack (five tickets)
- $50 for a corporate duck
Tickets are available at Benson’s Chevrolet, Fletcher Memorial Library, Ludlow branch of Peoples United Bank and Ludlow Insurance, as well as from any Ludlow Rotarian. They can also be purchased online.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.