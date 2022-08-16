Flute-harp duo closes out Weston concert series

The Sundays on the Hill Concert Series wraps up with a talented flute and harp duo at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Weston Community Church, 37 Lawrence Hill Road.

Vermont Symphony Orchestra flutist Anne Janson, who teaches at the University of Vermont and Middlebury College, and Rebecca Kauffman, a Burlington-based musician who is the principal harpist of Pennsylvania’s Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra, pair up for this one-hour program.

The program will include François-Joseph Gossec’s jaunty “Tambourin” and Maurice Ravel’s “Pièce en forme de habanera.”

Admission is $5 for adults; children 12 and under are free. Doors open at 3:30 pm. There are no reserved seats or advance tickets, and admission is paid at the door.

The concert series requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 72 hours; masks are required when inside the church.