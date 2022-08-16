S

pringfield Hospital is making the opportunity of a lifetime available to the winner of a two-night, mid-week stay for two at the Splendid Splinter Sweetheart Barn in Westminster.

Discover the place where previous owners, Red Sox great Ted Williams, whose nickname was “The Splendid Splinter,” and his wife, former Miss Vermont Dolores Wettach, fell in love. This lofted studio hosts a media room, modern appliances and spectacular views from the floor-to-ceiling windows. The surrounding area is rich with outdoor fun, from hiking and biking to swimming and boating.

Photos and property details can be found here.

Tickets cost $100 each and may be purchased here. The drawing will be held on Sept. 13.

All proceeds benefit Springfield Hospital’s 2022 Annual Campaign for the purchase of the latest smart pump infusion technology. For more information, please call Sandy in the Marketing and Development Department, Springfield Hospital at 802-885-7686 or send her an e-mail.