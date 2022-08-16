On Friday, Sept. 16, SAPA-TV will be re-opening its doors at it new location at 335 River St. in Springfield. The community is invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience this new site firsthand. The event will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at 335 River St.

After being in the Springfield High School since 1998, SAPA-TV moved to 335 River St. at the end of 2021 and has been constructing the space into a brand new television studio. Staff are excited to re-open SAPA doors to the community to show off the expanded facility.

The grand re-opening will have local music, food and tours of the new studio. If you have any questions or are interested in attending, please RSVP to info@sapatv.org.