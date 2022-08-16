SAPA-TV to hold grand re-opening in September New, enlarged facility located on River Street
Press release | Aug 16, 2022 | Comments 0
On Friday, Sept. 16, SAPA-TV will be re-opening its doors at it new location at 335 River St. in Springfield. The community is invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience this new site firsthand. The event will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at 335 River St.
After being in the Springfield High School since 1998, SAPA-TV moved to 335 River St. at the end of 2021 and has been constructing the space into a brand new television studio. Staff are excited to re-open SAPA doors to the community to show off the expanded facility.
The grand re-opening will have local music, food and tours of the new studio. If you have any questions or are interested in attending, please RSVP to info@sapatv.org.
Filed Under: Business & Personal Finance • Business in Brief
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.