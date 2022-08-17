Andover Select Board agenda for Aug. 22
The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Andover Town Office, 953 Andover-Weston Road, and via Zoom. Zoom instructions are below the agenda.
1. Call Meeting to Order
2. Act on Agenda
3. Act on Minutes of August 8th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. 2022/23 Budget update
B. Website proposals
6. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
7. Correspondence.
8. Financial Orders.
9. Executive Session: for the purpose of discussing attorney communication re: Legal Trail #11
10. Adjourn.
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8690215007?pwd=MkpiRnJWVUxOb3VqSnVGS243dW1Bdz09
Meeting ID: 869 021 5007
Passcode: 146374
Dial by your location
+1 929 436 2866 US (New York)
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 09/12/2022, 6:30 p.m.
