Chester Planning Commission special meeting agenda for Aug. 22 Panel plans to finalize short-term rental ordinance

The Chester Planning Commission will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Aug. 22 in Town Hall, 556 Elm St. and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359

Below is the commission’s agenda

1. Changes to the Agenda
2. Review and approve minutes from 8/1 meeting
3. Citizen Comments
4. Finalize Draft Short Term Rental Ordinance
5. Draft Community Survey review and next steps

