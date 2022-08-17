The Chester Planning Commission will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Aug. 22 in Town Hall, 556 Elm St. and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359

Below is the commission’s agenda

1. Changes to the Agenda

2. Review and approve minutes from 8/1 meeting

3. Citizen Comments

4. Finalize Draft Short Term Rental Ordinance

5. Draft Community Survey review and next steps