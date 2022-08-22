Expeditionary School holds social fund-raiser Wine-tasting, silent auction set for Sept. 17
The evening will also include hors d’oeuvres and music by local duo The Bluegrasoles.
Advance tickets can be purchased for $50. Admission fee is $60 at the door.
ESBR is a 501(3)c nonprofit educational organization that continues to provide personalized learning for students in grades 7 through 12.
The board welcomes anyone who wishes to donate items for the Silent Auction. There are opportunities to be a Lead Sponsor for food, wine or music; Community Sponsorships are also available. Further information is available here.
To learn more about the school or get involved, please contact Gary Blodgett, chair of the board, or Kendra Rickerby, Head of School.
Donations can be via the website or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149.
