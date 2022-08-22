Vermont Apple Festival seeks craft, food vendors

Do you make a special craft or delicious food that you’d like to share with the community?

The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 38th Vermont Apple Festival and Craft Show returns after a two-year hiatus to Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road in Springfield from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.

In 2019, 60 vendors filled the gym, cafeteria and outside grounds. Crafters from all over Vermont, as well as from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, brought their locally produced wares. More than 1,700 visitors enjoyed the festival’s live music, apple cider making, kids’ races, and more.

Craft vendor approx 10 x 10′ booth is $75 (gym) or $65 (cafeteria or outside).

Food vendor approx 10 x 10′ booth, outside or in the cafeteria – $135 (or $100 non-profit)

Information and applications are available on the website or by e-mail.