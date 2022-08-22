Vermont Apple Festival seeks craft, food vendors
Press release | Aug 22, 2022 | Comments 0
Do you make a special craft or delicious food that you’d like to share with the community?
The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 38th Vermont Apple Festival and Craft Show returns after a two-year hiatus to Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road in Springfield from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.
In 2019, 60 vendors filled the gym, cafeteria and outside grounds. Crafters from all over Vermont, as well as from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, brought their locally produced wares. More than 1,700 visitors enjoyed the festival’s live music, apple cider making, kids’ races, and more.
- Craft vendor approx 10 x 10′ booth is $75 (gym) or $65 (cafeteria or outside).
- Food vendor approx 10 x 10′ booth, outside or in the cafeteria – $135 (or $100 non-profit)
Information and applications are available on the website or by e-mail.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.