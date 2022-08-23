Ludlow Rotary Duck Race raises funds for Reinbow Riding Center

O

n Saturday, Aug. 20, members of the Ludlow Rotary Club gathered on the Depot Street Bridge in the Black River and under Walker Bridge as more than 800 rubber ducks were dropped into the river for the 23rd annual Ralph D. Hogancamp Memorial Duck Race.

Members of the Rotary Club who stood in the river did not have to worry about deep or fast-running water. Because of the shallowness of the water, Rotarians needed to “nudge” many of the ducks toward the finish line under Walker Bridge.

The first-place duck belonged to Kathy Burns who received $200.

who received $200. Patty Rumrill was the owner of the second-place duck, earning $100.

was the owner of the second-place duck, earning $100. Third-place winner, Megan Foley , took home $75 as her winnings.

, took home $75 as her winnings. The winning corporate duck belonged to Green Mountain Fireplace Specialty .

. Not to be counted out, Meghan Huntley had the distinction of owning the last duck to finish, providing her with a $25 “award.”

Proceeds from the duck race will be donated to Reinbow Riding Center in Mt. Holly to help support its programs that improve the well-being of individuals with unique physical, emotional and cognitive challenges through a therapeutic equine experience.

Kim Lampert, one of the Rotarians who wandered in the river to give the ducks a little help, complimented Sharon Bixby “for guiding the club again to a successful event.”