Wednesday, Aug. 17: Derry board asks One Londonderry to remove liaison following email kerfuffle.
Popple Dungeon bridge reopening set for Sept. 5.
Chester planners to work on short term rental ordinance.
Chester Rotary awards scholarships to six.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Ludlow Rotary Duck Race raises funds for Reinbow Riding Center

| Aug 23, 2022 | Comments 0

More than 800 ducks raced down the shallow Black River to help a Mount Holly organization.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, members of the Ludlow Rotary Club gathered on the Depot Street Bridge in the Black River and under Walker Bridge as more than 800 rubber ducks were dropped into the river for the 23rd annual Ralph D. Hogancamp Memorial Duck Race.

Members of the Rotary Club who stood in the river did not have to worry about deep or fast-running water. Because of the shallowness of the water, Rotarians needed to “nudge” many of the ducks toward the finish line under Walker Bridge.

  • The first-place duck belonged to Kathy Burns who received $200.
  • Patty Rumrill was the owner of the second-place duck, earning $100.
  • Third-place winner, Megan Foley, took home $75 as her winnings.
  • The winning corporate duck belonged to Green Mountain Fireplace Specialty.
  • Not to be counted out, Meghan Huntley had the distinction of owning the last duck to finish, providing her with a $25 “award.”

Proceeds from the duck race will be donated to Reinbow Riding Center in Mt. Holly to help support its programs that improve the well-being of individuals with unique physical, emotional and cognitive challenges through a therapeutic equine experience.

Kim Lampert, one of the Rotarians who wandered in the river to give the ducks a little help, complimented Sharon Bixby “for guiding the club again to a successful event.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.