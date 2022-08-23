Ludlow Rotary Duck Race raises funds for Reinbow Riding Center
Press release | Aug 23, 2022 | Comments 0
Members of the Rotary Club who stood in the river did not have to worry about deep or fast-running water. Because of the shallowness of the water, Rotarians needed to “nudge” many of the ducks toward the finish line under Walker Bridge.
- The first-place duck belonged to Kathy Burns who received $200.
- Patty Rumrill was the owner of the second-place duck, earning $100.
- Third-place winner, Megan Foley, took home $75 as her winnings.
- The winning corporate duck belonged to Green Mountain Fireplace Specialty.
- Not to be counted out, Meghan Huntley had the distinction of owning the last duck to finish, providing her with a $25 “award.”
Proceeds from the duck race will be donated to Reinbow Riding Center in Mt. Holly to help support its programs that improve the well-being of individuals with unique physical, emotional and cognitive challenges through a therapeutic equine experience.
Kim Lampert, one of the Rotarians who wandered in the river to give the ducks a little help, complimented Sharon Bixby “for guiding the club again to a successful event.”
