Ada Ruth Howe Pearson, 96, of S. Londonderry

Ada Ruth Howe Pearson of South Londonderry passed away peacefully from natural causes on Aug. 19, 2022. She was 96.

Ada was born Feb. 5, 1926 at the family farm on Spring Hill Road in South Londonderry. She was the last child of Bert and Emma (Rhoades) Howe.

Ada attended the Four Corners School in South Londonderry through 8th grade. She went to the Londonderry High School, which was at the current Town Office building, for two years and then attended Chester High School. She graduated in 1944.

In 1946, Ada married the love of her life, Charles “Red” Pearson. They were married for nearly 50 years when Red passed away. Ada and Red had six children.

Ada’s first job was for a family by the name of Logan, who owned a house past Glebe View Cemetery. She worked in various positions in the hospitality industry. When her children came along, she stayed at home. She retired in the 1990s from The Londonderry Inn, where she worked for many years. In her later years, she enjoyed volunteering at the Thrifty Attic. She was very proud of her work with this organization.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church, and spent many Saturday afternoons and evenings helping with the church suppers, and helping throughout the year with various fundraisers. She was a member of the Loyal Ladies, a group that met for spiritual study, as well as planning and running fundraisers for the church.

Ada was an avid needlecrafter. She knit, sewed, quilted, embroidered, did needlepoint and hooked rugs. She loved making special gifts for her children and grandchildren.

Ada was predeceased by her daughter, Bonnie Lee Pearson, her husband, Charles “Red” Pearson, and her son, Brian “Chuck” Pearson. She was also predeceased by her parents and all of her siblings: Emery, Wallace, Franklin “Buster,” and Seth Howe, Thelma Howe, Phoebe Kimball and Roberta Bendig.

She is survived by her children: Bruce Pearson (Donna Phelps) of Carbondale, Colo.; Barry Pearson (Cindy) of South Londonderry; Beverly Foster (Randy) of Londonderry; and Bettina (Tina) Labeau (Pierre) also of Londonderry; six grandchildren: Barry Pearson; Miranda Desilets; Renee Giroux; Beth Smith; Jennifer Lawrence; and Elizabeth Labeau; two step-grandchildren: Todd and Christopher Potvin; and 11 great grandchildren and several step-great-grandchildren.

A service is being planned for early October at the First Baptist Church, when all of her family can be together.

