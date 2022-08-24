GMUSD board special meeting agenda for Aug. 25

The board of the Green Mountain Unified School District will hold a special meeting to discuss proposed renovations to its school buildings and a bond issue to finance them at 6 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 25 at Green Mountain High School 716 Rt. 103 south in Chester and via zoom. To Join the meeting go to: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/82284009018

Below is the board’s agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER (2 min):

A. Roll call

II. Approval of Agenda (2 min): (Additions & Deletions)

III. PUBLIC COMMENTS (5 min):

IV. SCHOOL BUILDING RENOVATION

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (5 min):

VI. NEXT MEETING DATE (5 min):

A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, September 15, 2022, GMUHS and Zoom, 6:00pm

B. Suggestions for Future Agenda items

VII. Board Self Assessment (5 min)

VIII. ADJOURNMENT