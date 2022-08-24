GMUSD board special meeting agenda for Aug. 25
The board of the Green Mountain Unified School District will hold a special meeting to discuss proposed renovations to its school buildings and a bond issue to finance them at 6 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 25 at Green Mountain High School 716 Rt. 103 south in Chester and via zoom. To Join the meeting go to: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/82284009018
Below is the board’s agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER (2 min):
A. Roll call
II. Approval of Agenda (2 min): (Additions & Deletions)
III. PUBLIC COMMENTS (5 min):
IV. SCHOOL BUILDING RENOVATION
V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (5 min):
VI. NEXT MEETING DATE (5 min):
A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, September 15, 2022, GMUHS and Zoom, 6:00pm
B. Suggestions for Future Agenda items
VII. Board Self Assessment (5 min)
VIII. ADJOURNMENT
