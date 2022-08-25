Police ask for help in early July McDonald’s burglary

© 2022 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Surveillance camera footage of burglaries released by police agencies usually yield fuzzy, dimly lit images of a person in a hoody, but the Vermont State Police have three especially good photos they want help with in identifying a suspect.

According to a VSP press release, at about 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday July 5 a person broke into the McDonald’s in Springfield and stole “several items” which police did not identify.

The release goes on to say that surveillance footage from the restaurant’s kitchen showing the suspect was provided to the VSP later.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos, or has any other information about this event, is asked to contact Trooper Mills at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or by email at gregory.mills@vermont.gov. Tips can also be reported anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/ tipsubmit.