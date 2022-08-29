Bidi Dworkin Jazz Trio to perform on Sept. 3

W

ilder Memorial Library, 24 Lawrence Hill Road, Weston, will host the Bidi Dworkin Jazz Trio concert from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.

All ages are welcome at this free outdoor concert. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic blankets or chairs for seating on the grass.

The Bidi Dworkin Jazz Trio is composed of Bidi Dworkin, voice; Eric Hangen, keyboard; and Matty Stecks, saxophone.

Dworkin is a singer, songwriter and voice teacher who was born and raised in Providence, R.I. Throughout high school and in college, she performed as a folk singer in coffeehouses and at festivals. She trained as a modern dancer while living in New York City and realized her dream of becoming a member of the Nancy Meehan Dance Company. She received her master’s degree in Dance Education from NYU. Upon moving to rural Vermont, she became a yoga teacher. Dworkin’s debut album “Beautiful Souvenirs” was released in 2020. For more information, please click here.

Hangen performs and writes across a range of musical idioms, including jazz, Latin, gospel and new age. Hangen played in the Puerto Rican salsa scene, as well as composed music for two albums. He studied piano and jazz performance at Brown University and Berklee College of Music. He has taught piano and coached ensembles at Brown University and Bennington College.

Matthew Steckler, aka Matty Stecks, performs and composes in several musical settings internationally. Primarily a saxophonist/woodwind specialist, he also performs on vocals, keyboards, percussion and electronic media. He has served on the faculty of NYU, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and K-12 schools in the U.S. and Canada. Stecks holds a Ph.D. and M.A. in Composition from NYU, an M.M. in Jazz Performance from the New England Conservatory of Music and a B.A. in Music from Wesleyan University.

“We look forward to playing the upcoming concert at the library,” said Dworkin. “We’ll play some of our favorite jazz standards, as well as a few contemporary folk and pop tunes.”