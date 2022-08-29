Chester Townscape’s Annual Bulb Sale underway

Chester Townscape volunteers will be selling spring-flowering bulbs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18 at Chester’s Fall Festival.

They can be found in the area between the Hearse House and the Information Booth, across from the Town Green.

All bulbs are top quality, hardy, easy care, shunned by deer and voles and expected to return year after year when grown in full or part sun and in well-drained locations.

The varieties of narcissus offered this year include early, mid, and late-bloomers with an assortment of colors and heights.

Queen’s Day Daffodil. This early bloomer creates a burst of sunshine with its large, bright-yellow, double petals and golden center. Grows 14-16” high. $10 for six bulbs.

Mount Hood Daffodil. An award-winning, strong-stemmed, mid-spring daffodil famous for its long-lasting large trumpet that opens ivory and turns pure white. Grows 14-16” high. $10 for six bulbs.

Sun Disc Daffodil. A late-blooming, sweetly scented miniature whose smaller buttercup-yellow petals and darker yellow centers can provide a wave of sunshine. Grows 10-12” high. $5 for six bulbs.

Bulbs also may be ordered in advance by Sept. 12, for pick-up at the Fall Festival, using the the 2022 bulb order form.

At the bulb table, Townscape volunteers will also be raffling a garden pot for 2023 display in the lucky winner’s front yard, and free brochures describing Main Street and Stone Village/Depot walking tours will be available.

All sales help to support Chester Townscape’s seasonal floral displays, which will be changed later this fall to include pumpkins, flowering kale and corn stalks.

Chester Townscape is a committee of Chester Community Alliance, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Click here for further information about Chester Townscape and its town projects.