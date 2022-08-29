TRSU Board agenda for Sept. 1
The Chester Telegraph | Aug 29, 2022 | Comments 0
The board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 in the Professional Development Room of Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main St. in Ludlow, and via Zoom. See below to access via Zoom. Here is its agenda.
I. Call to Order: A. Roll Call
II. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: A. Aug. 04, 2022, Regular Meeting Action
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link
IX. OLD BUSINESS: A. Policies, Second Read; A.1. (B3) Board member Conflict of Interest Discussion/Action
X. NEW BUSINESS: A. Annual Federal Threshold Procurement Certification Discussion/Action; B. First Read
B.1. (F19)Limited English Proficiency Student Discussion/Action
B.2. (F21) Firearms Discussion/Action
B.3. (F23) Participation of Home Study Student Discussion/Action
C. TRSU Special Education Programs Discussion/Action
XI. Public Comment
XII. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda: A. Oct. 6, 2022, 6 p.m. Cavendish Town Elementary Art Room and Zoom
XIII. Board Self Evaluation DiscussionXIV. Adjournment Action
Zoom Access https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85756476936| Phone: 646-876-9923
Filed Under: Education News • Two Rivers Supervisory Union agenda
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.