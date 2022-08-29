Wednesday, Aug. 24: Chester planners send ordinance regulating short-term rentals to select board.
TRSU Board agenda for Sept. 1

The board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 in the Professional Development Room of Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main St. in Ludlow, and via Zoom. See below to access via Zoom.   Here is its agenda.

I. Call to Order:  A. Roll Call

II. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: A. Aug. 04, 2022, Regular Meeting Action

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. TRSU FACILITIES DIRECTOR REPORT:

VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link

IX. OLD BUSINESS: A. Policies, Second Read; A.1. (B3) Board member Conflict of Interest Discussion/Action

X. NEW BUSINESS: A. Annual Federal Threshold Procurement Certification Discussion/Action; B. First Read
B.1. (F19)Limited English Proficiency Student Discussion/Action
B.2. (F21) Firearms Discussion/Action
B.3. (F23) Participation of Home Study Student Discussion/Action

C. TRSU Special Education Programs Discussion/Action

XI. Public Comment

XII. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda: A. Oct. 6, 2022, 6 p.m. Cavendish Town Elementary Art Room and Zoom

XIII. Board Self Evaluation DiscussionXIV. Adjournment Action

 

Zoom Access https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85756476936| Phone: 646-876-9923

