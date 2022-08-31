DVFiber hires executive director
Ciuffreda brings nearly 20 years of legal, asset management and real estate development experience to the executive director position. Recently, she helped to oversee the financing and redevelopment of a $31 million rehabilitation of three historic buildings in downtown Bennington that were repurposed for commercial and mixed-income housing.
Currently the chair of the Windham Regional Planning Commission and its Brownfields Steering Committee, she has also served at the state level as a member of the VT Downtown Development Board, which supports the preservation and enhancement of Vermont’s downtowns and village centers and distributes the state’s rehabilitation tax credits, as well as various grants.
Deerfield Valley Communications Union District, operating as DVFiber, is a Vermont Communications Union District established in southeastern Vermont in 2020 to provide universal, affordable and reliable high-speed internet service to 24 towns, including Londonderry, Jamaica, Newfane, Stratton, Townshend, Weston and Windham. For more information, visit dvfiber.net.
