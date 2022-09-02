Chester Select Board agenda for Sept. 7
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and on Zoom. To access via Zoom, see the information below the agenda. Here is the meeting agenda:
1. Hearing to issue Health Order; 138 Cummings Road
2. Approve Minutes from the August 17, 2022 Selectboard Meeting
3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
4. Old Business
5. Chester Community Greenhouse & Garden Update
6. Error and Omission; Listers
7. New Business/Next Agenda
8. Executive Session (if needed): Interviews for Local Cannabis Control Commission
Charles Baird
Susan Bailey
9. Appoint member to Local Cannabis Control Commission
10. Executive Session: Review of Police Union Bargaining Agreement
11. Adjourn
To access via Zoom, click here: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 819 8884 2129
or directly: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
