BRAT seeks volunteers for annual RiverSweep on Sept. 10

A clean river makes everybody jump for joy!
Photo by Kelly Stettner, BRAT director.

Spend the morning of Saturday, Sept. 10, helping the Black River Action Team keep the local waterways free of garbage.

Stop by BRAT’s registration table at Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road, Springfield, at or close to 8 a.m. to sign in, pick up supplies and select a location to tackle.

Head out with a buddy to collect trash, return with your “loot” by 11 a.m. to help tally and sort, then clean up in time for a donated and well-deserved lunch. There will be hot dogs courtesy of the Calvary Baptist Church and pizza provided by Domino’s Pizza. Don’t forget your collectible complimentary T-shirt.

Done in partnership with the CT River Conservancy’s annual Source to Sea cleanup event, the 23rd Annual RiverSweep is BRAT’s signature project.

Please contact BRAT Director Kelly Stettner with any questions and for specific locations and instructions about launching your own kayak, canoe or small flat-bottomed boat. Phone messages should be left at 802-738-0456.

