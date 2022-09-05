Composting workshop in Cavendish on Sept. 15

T

he Southern Windsor/Windham Counties Solid Waste Management District, in conjunction with the Cavendish Energy Committee and the Town of Cavendish, will host a workshop about composting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 in the Cavendish Town Office, 37 High St.

Masks will be required for all. State regulations on safety will be adhered to.

Vermont state law has banned food scraps from household trash since July 1, 2020. Residents are required to compost their own food waste or take their food scraps to a facility for composting. How can we as Vermont residents best comply with the new rules?

Ham Gillett of the Counties Solid Waste Management District will address the aspects of Vermont Act 148 that relate to composting of food waste and recycling. Peter LaBelle of the Cavendish Energy Committee will join Gillett to discuss the basics of home composting and the other options available to comply with the law and to keep food scraps out of your trash. The presentation will last about 45 minutes with plenty of time after for questions about composting and recycling in general.

As a bonus, all attendees will be eligible to win the door prize of a new Soil Saver Composter and may order composters for residential use. These bins normally retail for $100 but will be available to workshop attendees for $65. Please bring exact change or a check; there will not be a way to process credit cards.

A second drawing will be held for a compost pail, good for kitchen use to gather scraps bound for the composter. These pails will also be for sale at the workshop for $5 each.

Everyone is invited to attend. For more information or to sign up for the workshop, please send an e-mail. If you would like to purchase a composter but cannot attend the workshop, please e-mail your order. Although sign-up is encouraged, walk-ins will be welcomed.