Music in the Meadow returns on Sept. 10

he 18th Music in the Meadow fundraising concert to benefit the Susan G. Komen will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Motel in the Meadow, 936 Route 11 West in Chester.

Bring a blanket or your lawn chair or join us under the tents. This year’s entertainment is provided by the following local musicians who donate their time and talent:

Ezra Holloway

Mark Shelton

Johnny O

The Illusion

Lucky Soul

James Joel

Bill Brink Music

Intercept

Back for 2022 will be the very popular silent auction with donations from many local businesses and residents. Also returning will be the horseshoe tournament, which kicks off at noon with registration and rule review. The registration fee is $25 per player; half goes to Susan G. Komen and the other half goes toward prizes.

Hot food and cold drinks, as well as ice cream from Schwan’s, will be available to purchase. A family games area will keep kids busy with the new skee ball station, Frisbee golf, corn hole and several other games.

Raffle tickets will also be on sale, with the drawing to be held at 7 p.m.

Grand Prize: Queen quilt handmade by Sue Ashe and Country Treasures

Second prize: 32-inch 1080p LED Fire TV

Third prize: Framed watercolor by K. Maynard Giurtino — "Lunch Time"

Fourth prize: 10 x 10 Instant Canopy from Chester Hardware

The previous 17 concerts have raised more than $100,000 in support of Komen’s mission to “Save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.” All proceeds go to the 2022 Komen Vermont More Than Pink Walk, which will be held in Manchester on Oct. 15.

For more information call 802-875-2626 or find them on Facebook.