T

he Windham Community Organization invites voters to meet candidates for Vermont Senate and House at its Windham Candidates Forum, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Windham Meeting House, 26 Harrington Road.

The forum will be held upstairs at the Meeting House and will begin promptly at 7.

The candidates who have agreed to participate and their party affiliations are: Vermont House, Windham-Windsor District (Athens, Chester, Grafton and Windham):

Heather Chase – D

Eva Ryan – R

Vermont Senate Windham County District (except for Londonderry, Stratton and Wilmington):

Wendy Harrison – D

Nader Hashim – D

Richard Morton – R

Mark Coester – I (tentative)

Tim Wessel – I

Please arrive early to find parking and submit questions to the moderator, Michael McLaine. Hear the candidates discuss their positions of importance to you. For more information please contact Pat McLaine (patmclaine@gmail.com or 802-875-3312).

The Chester Telegraph is media sponsor for this event.