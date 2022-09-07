Evelyn Cummings, 72, former Chester resident

CHARLESTOWN, N.H.

E

velyn Ann Cummings, 72, died Aug. 31, 2022 at Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt. Evelyn was born Jan. 11, 1950 to Frances and Marvin Cummings of Chester. She graduated from Chester High School in 1968 and attended Castleton State College majoring in Physical Education.

Pursuing her love of dogs, she worked at Barohi Kennels for Ron and Barbara Higgins in Springfield. The Higginses welcomed Evelyn and her younger brother Jamie into their home and provided a loving home for both of them for a number of years.

Evelyn then became the manager of the Springfield Humane Society for several years. With her own growing business of dog breeding, showing, boarding and grooming, she moved to Charlestown and opened Dean Hill Pet Center. She was an invaluable resource for anyone with animal-related concerns.

Evelyn loved, dogs, cats, birds, fish, camping, canoeing, kayaking, golfing, gardening and photography. Many were lucky to receive one of her personalized photo calendars. She was involved with the New London, N.H., organization Caring Animal Partners, evaluating new animal partners and visiting schools and care facilities with numerous dogs of her own.

Evelyn is predeceased by her parents, Frances and Marvin Cummings, her sister Patricia Pierce, and brothers, John and James Cummings. Surviving family members include her sisters Rowena Wilks (Mark) of New London, N.H.; and Eileen Cummings of Swampscott, Mass.; a brother, Robert Cummings (Jenny) of Williamstown, Vt.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She will also be missed by her friend and fellow worker Tonya Mitchell, and many, many friends in the dog world.

A celebration of her life will be scheduled in the fall. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your favorite animal charity. To sign an online guestbook, please visit Chadwick Funeral Service by clicking here.