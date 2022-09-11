Andover Select Board agenda for Sept. 12
The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Sept. 12, 2022 at the Andover Town Office and via Zoom. To join go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8690215007
1. Call Meeting to Order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes of August 22nd & 29th meetings.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. GMUSD bond proposal – Joe Fromberger
6. Old Business:
A. Website proposals
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Correspondence.
9. Financial Orders.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 09/26/2022, 6:30 p.m.
