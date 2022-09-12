Herbert Rosenblatt, 96, of Brookfield, Conn.

H

erbert Rosenblatt, 96, of Brookfield, Conn., passed away after a short illness at home on Sept. 9 surrounded by his loving family.

He was the husband of the late Jane Rosenblatt (Solomon). He was born on Sept. 3, 1926, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of the late Israel and Alice Rosenblatt. He grew up in Brooklyn and served his country during World War II as a tank driver in Germany.

After the war, he received his degree in Chemical Engineering from the City College of New York. He had a long and successful career with Allied Chemical Co. and Witco Corp. He also taught polymer science at Penn State University. His greatest love was his family, followed by his love of education, science and Israel.

He was predeceased by his brother Howard Rosenblatt. He is survived by his children: Gregory (Shira) Rosenblatt of Cheshire, Conn., and Beverly (Warren) Rokes of Andover, Vt. He particularly treasured his grandchildren: Sharon Rosenblatt (Adam Bovilsky); Karen Rosenblatt (Aldo Garcia); Alanna Rosenblatt; Rachel Rokes and Alecia Rokes (Brian Gourlay); as well as his great-grandson Eli Bovilsky.

He is also survived by his sister-in-law Dolores and loving nieces and nephews. He was blessed to have in his later years the friendship and companionship of Marilyn Lieff.

The family would like to extend many thanks to Regional Hospice of Western Connecticut and Visiting Angels.

The funeral will take place in New Jersy. Shiva will be observed at the home of Shira and Greg Rosenblatt Tuesday to Thursday night and at the home of Beverly and Warren Rokes on Saturday night. Memorial contributions may be made to Regional Hospice of Western Connecticut and to the Jewish National Fund.