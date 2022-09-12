T

he Ludlow Rotary Club is sponsoring its 31st Annual Chili Cook-off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 on Depot Street by the traffic light in Ludlow.

According to cookoff chair Kevin Barnes, chili entries are welcome from individuals, clubs and businesses.

Four to 5 gallons of heated chili should be delivered and set up between 10:30 and 10:45 a.m.; serving begins at 11 a.m. The $10 entry fee includes a table, ladle and sterno. The Ludlow Rotary will provide servers if you cannot attend.

Plaques and cash prizes will be awarded in the People’s Choice category.

First place — $200

— $200 Second place — $100

— $100 Third place — $50

Plaques will be awarded to the chili with the most votes in the Judges’ Choice, Spiciest and Team Spirit categories.

If you cannot make chili, you still can support the fundraising effort as a sponsor for $75. Sponsors receive up to two free admissions or a free participation entry.

To participate, please mail your name, address and phone number along with the $10 chili entry fee to: Ludlow Area Rotary Charitable Fund, Inc. PO Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149.

For more info, contact Kevin Barnes at 802-558-0479 or via e-mail.

Proceeds will benefit the Ludlow Rotary Charitable Fund, which will enable the Ludlow Rotary Club to continue its programs of local support.