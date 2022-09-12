Psychiatrist to speak on ‘Practice and Advocacy’ Landgrove event set for Sunday, Sept. 18
Press release | Sep 12, 2022 | Comments 0
Using personal anecdotes and experiences, Perlman will speak about becoming a physician and choosing psychiatry as a specialty. He will offer his insights on psychiatry and its ability to assist persons with mental illness.
Perlman’s 50+ years as a practitioner have provided him with deep insight on the limitations of our healthcare system and need for advocacy in the face of the stigma of mental illness. From the lack of accessibility to mental healthcare to restrictive mental health coverage, this presentation will instill an appreciation of the challenges faced by those experiencing mental illness.
Perlman’s memoir, Rearview: A Psychiatrist Reflects on Practice and Advocacy in a Time of Healthcare System Change, was published in 2021.
After graduating from Yale Medical School, Perlman, now retired, did his residency at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He became the Director of Psychiatry at Saint Joseph’s Medical Center in Yonkers, N.Y., an affiliate of New York Medical College, where he was Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry. Perlman served as president of the New York State Psychiatric Association, chair of the NYS Mental Health Services Council and a member of the State Hospital Review and Planning Council.
The Landgrove Meeting House was established in 1857. It is a visual, spiritual and cultural focal point of Landgrove, provides non-denominational summer church services and hosts many lectures for the mountain town communities.
