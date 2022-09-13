Leslie ‘Bill’ Westine, 77, formerly of Chester

Bill Westine (Leslie Westine Jr.) peacefully passed away after celebrating his birthday and his final Labor Day weekend at The Lake. He lived a full and loving 77 years with many friends and close family nearby.

Bus (Leslie Sr.) and Eleanor (Howe) Westine raised Bill and his brother, Jim, in the quaint town of Chester, Vt. Bill graduated as valedictorian from Chester High School, and often returned for annual alumni weekends, conjuring images of his days of varsity sports, every season of every year he was in high school.

He soon departed for warmer climates, receiving his Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree from Georgia Tech, then returned north to begin his lifelong career with Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford, Conn., and furthering his education with a MBA from UCONN.

Even after retiring, he would often visit with his colleagues-turned-friends. His life as an engineer permeated many aspects, introducing his family to the never-ending supply of graph paper.

Bill married Patty Paquin in 1970 and they raised their two children, Jennifer and Jason, in Coventry, Conn. Bill’s love of sports continued as he coached recreation sports for the kids, engaged in basketball pick-up leagues, and followed the Coventry High School Sports teams. He always had a seat at basketball games, home and away.

Bill and Patty moved to Florida after his retirement, though they often visited their second home, where they first met and fell in love, Otis Reservoir, referred to affectionately by the Westines and Paquins as The Lake. Both provided him access to his passions and hobbies, most notably golf. The sport proved challenging on one distinct hole now known, and captured in a loving illustration, as “Westine’s Folly.”

Bill could also be seen enjoying walking the many family dogs over the years, driving a boat to take his grandkids tubing, or sitting in their Florida driveway awaiting visiting friends and neighbors. We will all miss his kind heart, generous soul, and the compassion he showed everyone who knew him; the easy conversation around a fire or dinner table, and the limitless love he shared with his family and friends.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, Bus and Eleanor. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Patty; his brother, Jim, sister-in-law Maureen; his daughter, Jennifer, his son-in-law, Jeff; his son, Jason, his daughter-in-law, Katie; his grandchildren, Eric and Jesenia, and their mother, and Johnnie, Christian and Aaron.

He also leaves his brother-in-law, Randy, and wife, Jean; his niece, Kelly, and husband, Keith, and their children, Makenna and Avery; his nephew, Scott, and wife, Kayla, and their daughter Kenley.

Bill will be honored and remembered in many ways and family plans are still to be determined but will be held near their summer homes in Otis, Mass. The family asks that any memorial gifts be made to the American Cancer Society in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit the Kelly Funeral Home website by clicking here.