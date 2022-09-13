FOLA begins Robin Williams film series Sept. 17 with ‘Moscow on the Hudson’

F

riends of Ludlow Auditorium will begin its three-part series of films showcasing the comedic and dramatic talents of Robin Williams on Saturday, Sept. 17 with the screening of the comedic hit Moscow on the Hudson.

All events will take place in Heald Auditorium, which is located on the second floor of the Ludlow Town Hall, 37 Depot St.

At 6 p.m., film historian Rick Winston will speak on Williams’ background, with specific reference to the three films in the series. Following this, refreshments will be offered. The film will begin at 7 p.m.

Moscow on the Hudson is a 1984 American romantic comedy-drama film written and directed by Paul Mazursky. Williams stars as a Soviet circus musician (Vladimir Ivasnoff) who defects while on a visit to the United States.

Ivanoff’s circus troupe is sent to perform in New York City. His friend, Anatoly, who has talked of little else but defecting, cannot bring himself to go through with it; Ivanoff, who had opposed the scheme as reckless and foolhardy, suddenly decides to do it. He runs from his Soviet controllers and hides behind a perfume counter at Bloomingdale’s. When the New York City Police Department and the FBI arrive, Ivanoff stands up to his controllers and defects with news cameras rolling.

Lionel Witherspoon, a security guard who protected Ivanoff from his Russian handlers during the defection, takes him home to Harlem to live with his mother, unemployed father, sister and grandfather — a living arrangement noticeably similar to Ivanoff’s family back in Moscow. The ensuing scenes trace Ivanoff’s efforts to learn English, get a job, find romance and learn to appreciate life in his new country.

The movie is free; donations are appreciated.

The other two movies in the series are Good Morning, Vietnam on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Awakenings on Saturday, Oct. 29.

For more information call 802-228-7239 or visit the FOLA website.