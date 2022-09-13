GMUSD Board agenda for Sept. 15

Wednesday, Sept. 14: Chester board bars occupancy at Cummings Rd. residence.
| Sep 13, 2022 | Comments 0

The Board of Directors of the Green Mountain Unified School District — Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester  — will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Green Mountain High School Library/Media Center, 716 VT-103 in Chester. You can also Zoom the meeting by clicking here: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/85863233984; 
Phone: 646-876-9923.

Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER (2 min): A. Roll call Action

II. Approval of Agenda (2 min): (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES (5 min): A. August 18, 2022, Regular Meeting Discussion/Action; B. August 25, 2022, Special Meeting Discussion/Action

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (10 min):

V. STUDENT REPORTS (5 min)
VI. NEW BUSINESS: A. Policies, First Read (5 min)
A.1. F19, Limited English Proficiency Students, Discussion/Action
A.2. F21, Firearms Discussion/Action
A.3. F23, Participation of Home Study Students Discussion/Action

VII. Old Business
A. Policies, Second Read(5 min)
A.1. B3, Board Member Conflict of Interest (5 min)
B. Facilities Renovation / Bond Proposal (15 min)

VIII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
A. Superintendent Report (5 min)
B. Principal Report (5 min each)
C. Curriculum Reports (5 min)

IX. TRSU Facilities Director Report (5min)

X. FINANCIAL UPDATE (5 min):

XI. COMMITTEE REPORTS (5 min): A. RVTC; B. TRSU Board; C. PD/Early Release

XII. PUBLIC COMMENTS (5 min):

XIII. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: (5 MIN)

XIV. NEXT MEETING DATE (5 min): A. GMUSD Regular Meeting, October 20, 2022, GMUHS LLC and Zoom

XV. Board Self Assessment (5 min)

XVI. ADJOURNMENT

