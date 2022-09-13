Malcolm Felion, 61, of Chester

Malcolm Felion passed away July 16, 2022 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Memorial Hospital. He was 61 years old. Malcolm was a Chester resident and spent much of his time in Weston.

Malcolm was most happy when hunting, fishing or in the woods with a chainsaw in his hands. He was an accomplished gardener and knowledgeable forager. He enjoyed puttering around his home, which he shared with his beloved dogs. His gentle presence, clear blue eyes and subtle smile will be missed by those he knew.

A graveside service will be held in early October. Donations may be made in his name to the Springfield Humane Society by clicking here.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield assisted the family with the arrangements.