Diversity grant allows Whiting to purchase more books and supplies

Thanks to a grant from the Vermont Department of Libraries as part of American Rescue Plan Act funding by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Whiting Library received $1,715 to purchase books and supplies. With the distribution of these grant funds, VTLIB encouraged public libraries in Vermont to spend this second round of ARPA funding to focus on increasing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the libraries’ collections.

A diverse collection means the library contains content by and about a wide array of people and cultures to authentically reflect a variety of ideas, information, stories and experiences.

Whiting Library spent $500 on diverse books for the youth department, $500 for the adult collection, $415 for large print books, and the remaining $300 on craft supplies for the library’s new Cricut machine. The Cricut machine was purchased with a summer programming grant from VTLIB and will be used to create take-and-make children’s craft projects as well as new signage throughout the library.

The library encourages everyone in Chester and Andover to sign up for a free library card. September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month and what better time to get your free library card than right now when the Whiting Library has a plethora of great new books?

The library purchases 30 to 40 new books every month thanks to generous donations. As of Jan. 1, 2022 Whiting Library is also fine free, although it still has specific check-out periods.

Don’t forget to come support the library at its big annual book sale happening during the Chester Festival on the Green on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, 117 Main St. in Chester.