College News

Luna Burkland of Chester received the Elmira College Key Award for their academic and community leadership. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the EC Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school. This year, the award was given to 761 students across 14 states and Puerto Rico. Recipients receive an $80,000 scholarship over a four-year period, $20,000 per year, upon enrolling at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y.

Amy Falanga of Chester has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2022 Dean’s List. The summer terms for the Manchester, N.H., school run from May to August.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Southern New Hampshire University, located in Manchester, N.H., congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2022 President’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.