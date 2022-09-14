Updates to regional plan to be discussed ahead of adoption.

© 2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Mount Ascutney Regional Commission (formerly known as the Southern Windsor Regional Planning Commission) will hold two public hearings ahead of adopting changes to the area’s regional plan.

The current regional plan expires on Nov. 18, 2022. The public hearings will take place in the Conference Room at 38 Ascutney Park Road in Ascutney and via Zoom. Both hearings will be held at noon:

• Monday, Sept. 19

• Friday, Oct. 14

Following the second meeting, the MARC board will meet to vote on adopting the changes to the regional plan. If adopted then, it will become effective on Nov. 18, 2022. To attend the hearings remotely, click here for Zoom.

The Mount Ascutney Regional Commission has completed the final draft chapters for its 2022 Regional Plan. All draft chapters are being circulated for review and comment. MARC is seeking comments with respect to the extent to which the proposed amendments are consistent with the goals contained within Chapter 117 24 V.S.A. §4302 (Municipal and Regional Planning and Development).

According to a MARC press release, proposed changes are “intended to be consistent with the goals in Chapter 117 24 V.S.A. §4302 and to address the required elements under 24 V.S.A. §4348a.” Changes have been made to the Land Use and Housing chapters and a new Health Chapter was developed. The Implementation Matrix was also updated.

The proposed Regional Plan documents are available for review at by clicking here.

By way of comparison, the current Regional Plan can be found by clicking here.