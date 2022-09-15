Bonnie’s Bundles offers free fabric and treats Sept. 17 & 18

Wednesday, Sept. 14: Chester board bars occupancy at Cummings Rd. residence.
Bonnie’s Bundles is located in the historic Stone Village.

Chester doll artist Bonnie Watters will not be on the Chester Green this year for the annual Fall Festival. However, the shop, which is located at 250 North St. in the Stone Village, will be open for visitors Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18.

The old-fashioned calico fabrics that were central to Watters’ dolls have been packaged up by color. They are free, along with her famous chocolate brownies, as long as they last. Come say hello to the five remaining dolls who are waiting for new homes.

Bonnie will continue to blog about her connections.

 

