Bonnie’s Bundles offers free fabric and treats Sept. 17 & 18
The old-fashioned calico fabrics that were central to Watters’ dolls have been packaged up by color. They are free, along with her famous chocolate brownies, as long as they last. Come say hello to the five remaining dolls who are waiting for new homes.
Bonnie will continue to blog about her connections.
