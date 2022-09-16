Chester Select Board agenda for Sept. 21

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 21, 2022 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting remotely go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is the board’s agenda:

1. Public Hearing re: Amendment to Unified Development Bylaws

2. Approve Minutes from the September 7, 2022 select board meeting

3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

4. Old Business

5. Police Department Assessment Review; Col. Jim Baker

6. Chester Community Greenhouse & Garden Update

7. Adopt Amendment to Unified Development Bylaws

8. Error and Omission

9. New Business/Next Agenda

10. Executive Session: Review of Police Union Bargaining Agreement

11. Adjourn