Chester Select Board agenda for Sept. 21
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 21, 2022 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting remotely go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below is the board’s agenda:
1. Public Hearing re: Amendment to Unified Development Bylaws
2. Approve Minutes from the September 7, 2022 select board meeting
3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
4. Old Business
5. Police Department Assessment Review; Col. Jim Baker
6. Chester Community Greenhouse & Garden Update
7. Adopt Amendment to Unified Development Bylaws
8. Error and Omission
9. New Business/Next Agenda
10. Executive Session: Review of Police Union Bargaining Agreement
11. Adjourn
