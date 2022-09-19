Bill LeClair Jr., 82, formerly of Springfield

GRAND ISLE

O

n Sept. 11, 2022, at Burlington Nursing and Rehabilitation in Burlington, William (Bill) Henry LeClair Jr. crossed over to God’s green pastures and still waters. He was 82.

Born in Attleboro, Mass., on Oct. 24, 1939, to William H. LeClair and Eva Mary (St. Jean) LeClair, Bill attended public schools in and around Attleboro and graduated from Mansfield High School in Massachusetts , in 1957. He moved to Springfield, Vt., in 1969.

He married Janice (Fawcett) Brewster and divorced. In May 1975, he married Donna (Mitchell) Webster. They made their home in North Springfield until 2008 when they moved north to Grand Isle.

Bill’s early career was automotive repair in Vermont and New Hampshire, and later he worked for Springfield School System in Vermont and United Developmental Services in Lebanon, N.H.

In retirement, he found part-time work in New Hampshire for Community Alliance of Human Services. In The Islands, he worked for Champlain Islanders Developing Essential Resources, providing transportation.

Skilled in many trades, Bill enjoyed woodworking, mowing lawns and reading. He had an interest in firearms. He liked animals and enjoyed many family dogs.

Bill was a Freemason and member of St. John’s Lodge #41 in Springfield and Isle of Patmos Lodge #17 in South Hero. He was a member of Springfield Humane Society, in Vermont and the Universalist Unitarian Church in Chester. He enjoyed square dancing with Precision Valley Squares in Springfield, Sunshine Stompers in Newport, N.H., and Northern Lights of Champlain, N.Y.

Bill is survived by his five children: Donald LeClair of Weston; Ronald LeClair (Elizabeth Hardy) and Robert LeClair (Melanie Piche) of Charlestown, N.H.; Kathryn LeClair Fischer (Christopher) of Claremont, N.H.; and Raymond LeClair (Tonia) of Acworth, N.H. He is also survived by stepchildren Steven Brewster (Tricia) of North Stonington, Conn., and Annie (Brewster) Segrue (Jim) of Pattersonville, N.Y. He is survived by his wife, Donna, and stepchildren Jessica Webster Calacci (Anthony) of Georgia, Vt., and James Webster (Kate) of Hinesburg.

He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. His sister, Marie LeClair Clanton of Salisbury, N.C., survives him as does brother-in-law Dennis Mitchell (Joyce), of North Springfield. He was predeceased by two grandchildren, Steven Brewster Jr. and Kyle LeClair.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution may choose an animal charity or the Parkinson’s Foundation; 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509; New York, N.Y. 10018, or by clicking here. A private graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Chester at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To send online condolences, please click here.