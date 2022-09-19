Crowdsourced Cinema film ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’ Sept. 30 at Manchester Community Library
All ages are welcome. The festivities begin at 5 p.m., and the film screening will take place at 6 p.m. Join your local filmmakers for an evening of fun and adventure.
This summer, more than 45 teams of filmmakers and musicians from Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts donned Jedi robes, built protocol droids and learned lightsaber skills all with the goal of creating Crowdsourced Star Wars — a retelling of Episode IV: A New Hope with a distinctly New England vibe.
Crowdsourced Cinema Vermont is a statewide collaborative filmmaking project that is coordinated by Vermont Access Network community media centers, including GNAT-TV.
The Crowdsourced Cinema Vermont project is part of a regional collaboration with Brookline Interactive Group and Northampton Open Media, the original creator of Crowdsourced Cinema; each is producing its own version of the same film.
