Expanded Chester Dental Center hosts Open House on Sept. 30

North Star Health will host an open house on Friday, Sept. 30 at the recently expanded Chester Dental Center, 55 VT Route 11.

Guided tours of the state-of-the-art facilities, including four new dental treatment rooms where routine to complex oral health care takes place, will be offered from 5 to 7 p.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and short program, followed by light refreshments, will begin at 5:30 p.m.

North Star Health welcomes all members of the community, including current (and future) patients to celebrate this latest step toward ensuring access to oral health services for everyone, including those who frequently experience financial, physical, geographical and other barriers to care.

This expansion was made possible through funding from the Fanny Holt Ames & Edna Louise Holt Fund, Bank of America, N.A., Trustee, and the Sen. Bernie Sanders Mitten Fund.

North Star Health (formerly Springfield Medical Care Systems) is an independent, not-for-profit Federally Qualified Health Center serving diverse communities in southern Vermont and southwestern New Hampshire. It provides high-quality, patient-centered medical, behavioral health, dental and vision care to people of all ages, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify.