Peru Fair returns on Sept. 24
Press release | Sep 20, 2022 | Comments 0
Described as an old-fashioned country fair, the Peru Fair has been an annual tradition for more than 40 years. This year’s celebration will feature a variety of vendors, family activities and other offerings, including the pig roast, food and baked goods, live music, family entertainment, face painting, hayrides, a magician, crafts, art exhibits and artisan demos. The popular parade will kick off the festivities at 9:45 a.m.
All parking is available at Bromley Mountain; frequent shuttles, including a handicap shuttle, will take visitors the short distance from Bromley to the fair. Shuttles are free and will operate throughout the duration of the fair. No dogs, please.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids aged 5 years and older, payable by cash or credit. All net proceeds benefit the Peru Scholarship Fund.
