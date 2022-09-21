VT Professionals of Color Network launches member database

BURLINGTON

V

ermont Professionals of Color Network has announced the launch of its membership database with the goal of offering exclusive opportunities for BIPOC members to connect virtually, automating some of the functional components of the site, ensuring that the site remains relevant to new members and keeping existing members up to date on the latest resources.

It is an opportunity to raise the visibility of Black, Indigenous and People of Color statewide, as well as increasing access to statewide resources to the BIPOC community.

Features and benefits of the new membership database include:

Current Vermont Professionals of Color will automatically be added to the membership database.

The membership directory will include all members in alphabetical order.

Members will have the ability to edit their profiles, which will include pictures, name, profession, identity, description, location in Vermont, college, for networking purposes.

“Vermont Professionals of Color Network believes that when we create authentic space and visibility for BIPOC businesses and communities, we truly advance racial social and economic equity,” says Phet Keomanyvanh, VT PoC board member. “We hope that people enjoy visiting our website and find it a place that builds awareness, community, and networking that promotes well-being and prosperity for the benefit of all Vermonters.”

VT PoC advocates for, and increases access to, lasting opportunities for professionals and businesses of Color across Vermont, to ensure the health and prosperity of a thriving community.