Andover Select Board agenda for Sept. 26

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, at Andover Town Office, 956 Andover Road, and via Zoom. For Zoom connections, please see below the agenda. Here is the board agenda:

1. Call Meeting to Order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes of September 12th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

6. Old Business:

A. Disposition of old one-ton

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders.

10. Adjourn.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. Meeting ID: 869 021 5007; Passcode: 146374

Dial by your location: +1 929 436 2866 US (New York)

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 10/10/2022, 6:30 p.m.