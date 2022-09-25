Andover Select Board agenda for Sept. 26
The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, at Andover Town Office, 956 Andover Road, and via Zoom. For Zoom connections, please see below the agenda. Here is the board agenda:
1. Call Meeting to Order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes of September 12th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
6. Old Business:
A. Disposition of old one-ton
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Correspondence.
9. Financial Orders.
10. Adjourn.
To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. Meeting ID: 869 021 5007; Passcode: 146374
Dial by your location: +1 929 436 2866 US (New York)
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 10/10/2022, 6:30 p.m.
