Dinner, auction to raise funds for 2023 GMHS exchange program in France

Francophone dinner and silent auction will be held at the Green Mountain High School cafeteria, 716 VT-103 in Chester, on Friday, Oct. 7.

Proceeds will help to subsidize Green Mountain Union High School students’ participation in a exchange program in the Loire Valley of central France in April of 2023. The central part of the Loire River Valley was added as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2000.

Browsing and bidding begin at 5:30 p.m. and the buffet dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. Chef Andy Levesque is serving tourtière, a French Canadian meat pie, with piccalilli and market vegetables. Gluten-free and vegetarian options will also be available. Dessert and coffee are included.

Dinner is $30 to be paid at the door by cash, check or Venmo. RSVP by Wednesday, Oct. 5 to Liz Filskov. Reservations are not required however, but will be appreciated.

Up for bid will be product and gift certificates donated by area businesses, including Mo’s Fudge Factor, WoodLife Carving, Heritage Deli and Bakery, Springfield Cinemas, Davalia Arts and Accents, Sharon’s on the Common, Meditrina Wine & Cheese and the Chester Candy Co., as well as from area artisans, including GM art teacher Christa Valente. There will also be a cash raffle.