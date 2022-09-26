FOLA continues Robin Williams film series Oct. 1 with ‘Good Morning Vietnam’

F

riends of Ludlow Auditorium will continue its three-part series of films showcasing the comedic and dramatic talents of Robin Williams at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 with the screening of Good Morning Vietnam.

All events will take place in Heald Auditorium, which is located on the second floor of the Ludlow Town Hall, 37 Depot St.

Set in Saigon in 1965, during the Vietnam War, Williams portrays Airman Second Class Adrian Cronauer who arrives to work as a DJ for Armed Forces Radio Service.

Cronauer’s show starts with his signature “Good morning, Vietnam!” and consists of reading strictly censored news and flippant humor segments mixed with rock ‘n’ roll music. He proves hugely popular with the troops, but infuriates his superiors with what they call his “irreverent tendency.” However, a brigadier general and the other DJs quickly grow to like Cronauer and his eccentric brand of comedy.

The film follows Cronauer’s interest in a Vietnamese girl, his actions in Saigon that endanger his life, his adventures into the actual conflict and his on-going disregard of the military’s system of censorship and discipline.

Most of Williams’ scenes depicting the radio broadcasts were improvisations. The film is No. 100 on the American Film Institute’s “100 Years…100 Laughs” list, which consists of 100 movies that are considered to be the funniest in American cinema.

The movie is free; donations are appreciated.

The final movie in the series is Awakenings on Saturday, Oct. 29.

For more information call 802-228-7239 or visit the FOLA website.