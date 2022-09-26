Inaugural Vermont Prize winner to speak on contemporary art

W

ill Kasso Condry, a Brandon-based visual artist and the winner of the Vermont Prize, will be the speaker at Currently Speaking, a new series of talks on contemporary art topics. The presentation begins at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at, 90 Pond St., Stowe.

The Vermont Prize is a collaborative initiative of the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, Burlington City Arts, The Current and the Hall Art Foundation that celebrates and supports the best visual art being made in Vermont. Condry was selected as the inaugural winner for his originality and his vision by jurors from each organization, together with this year’s special guest juror, Kelly Baum, the Cynthia Hazen Polsky Curator of Contemporary Art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Baum said of Condry, “He impresses in every way. Premised on deeply held ethical beliefs, visually stunning, highly chromatic, labor-intensive drawings and paintings … Condry is an exceptional artist doing exceptional work in and for Vermont.”

Originally from New Jersey, Condry has a background in fine art and illustration. He creates drawings and paintings about the African diaspora, as well as explores the aesthetic of Afrofuturism, the intersection of African diaspora culture with science and technology. He is also the founder of Juniper Creative Arts, a Vermont-based Black and Dominican family visual arts collective.

The presentation by Condry will be followed by questions from the attendees. The talk and complimentary refreshments are free, with a suggested donation of $10. No registration is needed.

Click here to learn more about The Vermont Prize, including how to submit your application for next year’s prize.