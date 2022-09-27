Busy summer for Derry Tri-Mtn. Lions Club

G

ail Wyman and Patti Greene, members of the Tri-Mtn. Lions Club of Londonderry served up freshly made popcorn at Neighborhood Connections’ Mountain Circus fundraiser on Sept. 11 at Flood Brook School.

Peggy Merrow loaned her popcorn machine for the occasion, and Terry Merrow donated the popcorn.

On the previous day, Tri-Mtn. Lions also manned Water Table #2 at the Maple Leaf Marathon in Manchester on Sept. 10. The runners and walkers were appreciative of the cool water and Gatorade.

In late August, the Lions also had a booth at the Bondville Fair and provided earplugs for everyone attending the truck and tractor pull.

The winning raffle tickets were also drawn at the fair.

Solo Bonfire Stove – Lion Betsy Magee of Essex Junction.

of Essex Junction. Two one-day ski passes at Bromley Mountain – Terry Bennette of Putney

of Putney Large gift basket of goodies from the Vermont Country Store – Chris Glabach of Winhall

Now that the school year has started, Vermont Lions Clubs will be conducting vision screenings in schools.

Londonderry Lions meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Neighborhood

Connections, Mountain Marketplace, Londonderry.

For more information contact Pam Nichols at 802-384-0033 or Randee Keith at 802-379-8663.