Busy summer for Derry Tri-Mtn. Lions Club
Press release | Sep 27, 2022 | Comments 0
Peggy Merrow loaned her popcorn machine for the occasion, and Terry Merrow donated the popcorn.
On the previous day, Tri-Mtn. Lions also manned Water Table #2 at the Maple Leaf Marathon in Manchester on Sept. 10. The runners and walkers were appreciative of the cool water and Gatorade.
In late August, the Lions also had a booth at the Bondville Fair and provided earplugs for everyone attending the truck and tractor pull.
The winning raffle tickets were also drawn at the fair.
- Solo Bonfire Stove – Lion Betsy Magee of Essex Junction.
- Two one-day ski passes at Bromley Mountain – Terry Bennette of Putney
- Large gift basket of goodies from the Vermont Country Store – Chris Glabach of Winhall
Now that the school year has started, Vermont Lions Clubs will be conducting vision screenings in schools.
Londonderry Lions meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Neighborhood
Connections, Mountain Marketplace, Londonderry.
For more information contact Pam Nichols at 802-384-0033 or Randee Keith at 802-379-8663.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.