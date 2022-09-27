Flood Brook’s Caleb Wiley wins Teacher Recognition Award

C

aleb Wiley, a 4th grade teacher at Flood Brook School in Londonderry, has earned one of six teacher and staff awards announced recently by the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union.

Wiley’s work in the classroom and as a coach on the field captured the attention and admiration of his peers and earned the BRSU Teacher Recognition award.

“Caleb is known as a ‘Kid Whisperer’ who forms strong relationships with his students,” said Randi Lowe, BRSU superintendent. “He uses relatable examples, stories and sometimes tough love to help them become their best selves. Caleb is a positive role model and a quiet leader at Flood Brook. As a coach, his work draws praise from parents on all sides, both Flood Brook families and opponents.”

BRSU Awards are designated in three categories. Wiley’s Teacher Recognition Award honors those who are nominated and selected by their colleagues. To be eligible, an instructor must have at least three years of experience in the BRSU and not have won previously. Awards are also given for BRSU recipients of the University of Vermont Teachers of the Year and BRSU staff.

Lowe announced all six BRSU awards at the Annual All-Staff Meeting, the first in-person meeting since 2019. Says Lowe, “After all the challenges of the last few years, we really need this opportunity to embrace our colleagues and stand up and cheer.“

The 2022 BRSU Awards and recipients: