SAPA-TV 2022 Annual Meeting, potluck Oct. 13
Join Springfield Area Public Access Television for its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 335 River St., Suite 1, in Springfield.
The SAPA TV board and staff will update community members on operations during the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
There will be a potluck dinner following the meeting. If you would like to attend, please RSVP.
