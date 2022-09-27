To the editor: Partridge seeks post of assistant judge for Windham

I am writing to ask for your vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for the position of Windham County assistant judge. Many of you know me for my service as a state representative in the Vermont House of Representatives for the last 24 years. My goal has always been to listen to and serve the people of my district and it has been the greatest honor to do so.

My experience serving in Montpelier has prepared me well for the duties of Assistant Judge. As the chair of the House Agriculture and Forestry Committee for 14 years, I have been known to be a good listener, a great note-taker, and someone who makes every attempt to be fair, inclusive and compassionate. One of the primary duties of an assistant judge is to be a “finder of fact” in Family Court, as well as to work on the budget for Windham County. My past experience chairing a committee, taking testimony, creating legislation, and working on state-level budgets has prepared me well for these tasks.

The General Election is Nov. 8, but early ballots will be automatically mailed to all active voters in the next week or so. If you don’t receive a ballot and you believe you should have, please contact your Town Clerk.

While I am asking for your vote, I would also like to emphasize that there are two Windham County assistant judge positions up for election. I would encourage you to also vote for Lamont Barnett, who has served in the position for several years and has important experience that benefits the people of Windham County.

I would greatly appreciate your support on Nov. 8! If you have any questions, please contact me at partridge4sidejudge@gmail.com. Thanks in advance for your vote!

Sincerely,

Carolyn Partridge

Windham