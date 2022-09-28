Derry Planning Commission sets three info meetings on proposed bylaws

The Londonderry Planning Commission is hosting a series of public information meetings in October about the proposed Londonderry Zoning Bylaws.

The meetings will be facilitated by the town’s consultant hired to update the regulations. The proposed bylaws represent a complete rewrite of the existing Zoning Bylaws, which have not been updated since 2009, and includes implementation of the overall 2017 Town Plan vision and other relevant goals.

Three meetings are planned to address the Village district, the Rural districts and special topics like short-term rentals. All meetings will be held both in person at Neighborhood Connections in the Mountain Marketplace and via Zoom. They will start at 6 p.m. and are expected to last 90 minutes. The dates are:

Thursday, Oct. 13 (Village zones)

(Village zones) Monday, Oct. 17 (Rural zones) and

(Rural zones) and Thursday, Oct. 27 (special topics)

To attend these meetings remotely, please go to the town website, www.londonderryvt.org. A Zoom link will be posted as the first date nears.

Property owners are encouraged to come learn how the changes may affect their property and land use, ask questions, and provide overall comments. To read the draft regulations, click here.